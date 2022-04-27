Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,704 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,130,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,921.17.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.34. 1,121,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

