Bank of America Corp DE Sells 521,431 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,632,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.31% of Chubb worth $1,088,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.43. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

