Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

BOH stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

