Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:BOH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. 584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,161. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.