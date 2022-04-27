Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.80

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.80 and last traded at C$139.71, with a volume of 2079433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$142.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$141.85. The firm has a market cap of C$93.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

