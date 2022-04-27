Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.38

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $14.62. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 1,397 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 18.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.