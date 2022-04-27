Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102.16 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $102.16 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00100970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,781,805 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

