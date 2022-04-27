BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) PT Raised to €70.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($68.82) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWAGF. UBS Group upped their price objective on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($59.14) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $$47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.