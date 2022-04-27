Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.14

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.14 and last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 131415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

