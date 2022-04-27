BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $283.72

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.72 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.03). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.01), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80.
About BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)
