BBR Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 90,330 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.88. 219,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,775. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

