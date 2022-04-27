BBR Partners LLC Buys 301 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.52.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,264. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

