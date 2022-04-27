BBR Partners LLC Buys 743 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,608,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $152.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $122.87 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

