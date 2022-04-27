BBR Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,334 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after buying an additional 513,977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after buying an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after buying an additional 113,120 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 555,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

