BBR Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

