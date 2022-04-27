BBR Partners LLC Purchases 2,362 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 946.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of ZEN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 135,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,992. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $5,171,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,199 shares of company stock worth $10,312,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

