BBR Partners LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,305. The company has a market capitalization of $358.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.