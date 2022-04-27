BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Receives C$11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

BBTV opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

