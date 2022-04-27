Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.28) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.93) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.77) to GBX 541 ($6.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.57.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BZLYF traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.