Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Plans $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.77 and a 200 day moving average of $256.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $3,591,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

