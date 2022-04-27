Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Shares Down 0.2%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $495,068.91 and last traded at $496,800.00. 2,537 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $497,777.00.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505,309.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467,393.90.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,997,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 96,537,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,633,847 over the last ninety days.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

