BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG) Trading 0.7% Higher

BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,408 ($56.18) and last traded at GBX 4,390 ($55.95). 42,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 54,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,360 ($55.57).

The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,005.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,832.70.

BH Macro Limited GBP Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

