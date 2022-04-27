BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG) Trading 0.7% Higher

BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,408 ($56.18) and last traded at GBX 4,390 ($55.95). 42,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 54,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,360 ($55.57).
The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,005.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,832.70.
BH Macro Limited GBP Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
