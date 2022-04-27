Billington Holdings Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BILN stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £30.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.12. Billington has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 343 ($4.37).
About Billington (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.