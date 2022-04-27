Billington Holdings Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BILN stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £30.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.12. Billington has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 343 ($4.37).

Get Billington alerts:

About Billington (Get Rating)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.