Binamon Price Reaches $0.0264 on Top Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $812,378.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binamon has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.10 or 0.07340010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

