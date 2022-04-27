BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.01. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 50,966 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.85.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%.
About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.