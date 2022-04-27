BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.01. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 50,966 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.85.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

