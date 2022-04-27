Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stake Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $39,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

