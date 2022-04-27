BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BPCR stock traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 2,981,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,614. The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.02. BioPharma Credit has a 1 year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
About BioPharma Credit (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.