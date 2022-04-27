Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Shares Up 0%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

