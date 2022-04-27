BitcoinZ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,103.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $45,103.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00379153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00080352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00084750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,102,688,279 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.