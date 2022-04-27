BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $327.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.30 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $290.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 347,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.24 million, a P/E ratio of 953.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

