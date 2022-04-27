BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,350,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BKSY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,209. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

