Blocknet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,037.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1,037.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,652,128 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

