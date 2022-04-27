Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.