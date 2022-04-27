Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 379 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $251.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

