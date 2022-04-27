Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

