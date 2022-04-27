Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 557 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.