BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Shares Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.66 and last traded at C$30.77. Approximately 18,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.79.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.60.
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:ZBK)
Featured Stories
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.