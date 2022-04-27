Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $8,428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

