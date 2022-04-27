Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $2.59 Billion Investment in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,413,000.
Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EXAI opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Exscientia plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.