Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $2.59 Billion Investment in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,413,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Exscientia plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

