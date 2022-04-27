Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.72-12.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,971,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 273,082 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 801,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.