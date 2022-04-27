Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $1,148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 103.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

