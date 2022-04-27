Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Down 4.7%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.48. 2,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

