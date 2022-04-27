Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,308. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 252,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.