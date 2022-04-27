Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,308. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 252,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

