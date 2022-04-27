Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Beam Global stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 287,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,090. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 21.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

