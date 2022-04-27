Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report $55.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $59.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $272.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $327.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $296.13 million, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $353.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 298,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

