Brokerages Anticipate MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.28. MVB Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

MVBF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $495.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

