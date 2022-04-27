Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $162.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $162.58 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $752.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $980.77 million, with estimates ranging from $967.62 million to $992.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,171. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,539 shares of company stock worth $2,116,031. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.5% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 569,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 88,727 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 526,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $559,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.