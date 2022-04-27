Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Western Union also posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after buying an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after buying an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after buying an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 271,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

