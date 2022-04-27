Brokerages Expect AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.64. AGNC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

AGNC stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

