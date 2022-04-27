Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.05. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. 1,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Argo Group International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

